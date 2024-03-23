Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 111.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.97 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.