Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,977 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

