Lantz Financial LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 88,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 176,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,753 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 123,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.