Lantz Financial LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,253.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,048.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.