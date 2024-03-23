Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading 3% Higher

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 44,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 51,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
