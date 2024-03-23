Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

