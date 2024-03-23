LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) versus Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Critical Survey

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) and Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of LeddarTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Informatica shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Informatica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LeddarTech and Informatica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeddarTech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Informatica 0 5 3 0 2.38

Volatility & Risk

LeddarTech currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.51%. Informatica has a consensus target price of $31.63, indicating a potential downside of 13.71%. Given LeddarTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LeddarTech is more favorable than Informatica.

LeddarTech has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Informatica has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LeddarTech and Informatica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeddarTech N/A -631.07% -94.78% Informatica -7.85% 4.29% 1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeddarTech and Informatica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeddarTech $6.50 million 13.50 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Informatica $1.60 billion 6.78 -$125.28 million ($0.46) -79.67

LeddarTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Informatica.

Summary

Informatica beats LeddarTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.