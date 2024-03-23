Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

