Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 6,286 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.54. 503,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,953. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

