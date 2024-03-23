Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 7,158 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $446,741.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,467 shares of company stock worth $9,483,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 1,604,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,278. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.93. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

