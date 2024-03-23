Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $36,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,760,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,715 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 809,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,038 shares of company stock worth $877,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

