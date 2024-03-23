Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,316. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

