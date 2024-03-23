Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.01. 260,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,375. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $250.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average is $217.21.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 9,951 shares valued at $2,405,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

