Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.83. The company had a trading volume of 196,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

