Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tanger worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $4,450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tanger by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 68.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 651,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,388. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

