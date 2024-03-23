Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after buying an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after buying an additional 54,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 2,021,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,332. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.