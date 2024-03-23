Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $5,951,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $2,262,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. 206,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

