Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DOX traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,810. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

