Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,160 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRCT. Amundi acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $719,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,374.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,374.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $780,161.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $6,153,402 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $47.67. 310,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

