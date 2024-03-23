Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,979 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brady worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. 292,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

