Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,778 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silgan by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after buying an additional 1,047,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silgan by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 715,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,870. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

