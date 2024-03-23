Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,935 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Janus International Group worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBI. Benchmark lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus International Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $772,122.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $773,241.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,104.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,841 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,976 over the last 90 days. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.