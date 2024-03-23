Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 18,315 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECFree Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alphatec worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,001,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $183,512.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

