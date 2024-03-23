Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Winmark comprises approximately 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Winmark worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 20.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Winmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Winmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

WINA traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.00. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $301.00 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.27% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

