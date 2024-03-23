Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 116,342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 22.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 1,375,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

