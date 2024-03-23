Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.45. 74,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.