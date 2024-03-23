Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

