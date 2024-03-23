Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Down 4.1 %

LESL stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 942,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 309,911 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.