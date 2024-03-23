LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%.
LexinFintech Price Performance
NASDAQ LX opened at $1.88 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $305.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
LexinFintech Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
