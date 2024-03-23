LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

NASDAQ LX opened at $1.88 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $305.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 318,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 207,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 3.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

