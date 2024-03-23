Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould Purchases 50,000 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $334,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 334,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,584.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Shares of LILA opened at $6.64 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
