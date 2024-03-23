Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould Purchases 50,000 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $334,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 334,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,584.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LILA opened at $6.64 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 180,646 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

