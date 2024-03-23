Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Purchases $1,294,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.5 %
LILA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
