Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Purchases $1,294,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.5 %

LILA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 117,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

