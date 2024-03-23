Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 3.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Linde were worth $189,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.24. 1,687,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $337.95 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

