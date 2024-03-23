Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.53. 3,156,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.60 and its 200-day moving average is $363.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $317.91 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

