Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 923 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. 12,832,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.