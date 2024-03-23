Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,971 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 12,629,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,084,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

