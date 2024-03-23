Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 203.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $168.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.