Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $856,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.41. 715,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,087. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.