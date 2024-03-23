Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,612 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,884,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,771 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

