Lisk 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.50 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $252.39 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00002729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001950 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001700 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001629 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

