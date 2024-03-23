Lloyd A. Rowland Sells 5,268 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland sold 5,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $11,010.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CTMX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.