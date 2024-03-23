Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-14.200 EPS.

LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $304.19 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

