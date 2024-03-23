Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 15.8 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $304.19 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.59.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

