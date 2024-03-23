Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson Sells 5,200 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$13.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.99.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

