Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

