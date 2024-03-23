LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAH traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,760,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

