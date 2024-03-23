LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $639.39. 300,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.87. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $644.96.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

