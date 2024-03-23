LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. 15,037,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
