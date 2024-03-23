LVW Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $7.76 on Friday, hitting $734.80. 1,794,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $720.35 and a 200-day moving average of $636.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

