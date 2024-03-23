LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. 4,084,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.