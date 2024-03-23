LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. 4,084,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
