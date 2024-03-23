LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Tesla by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $4,053,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.35. The company has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

